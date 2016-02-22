Feb 22 Sun International Ltd

* Revenue up 10.3 pct to 5.8 bln rand for 6 mths to Dec. 31

* Appointment of david ramakhathela mokhobo as an executive director to board with effect from 19 february 2016

* Diluted adjusted heps down 19.0% to 332 cents for 6 mths to dec 31 

* Interim gross cash dividend of 90 cents per share

* We expect subdued trading in group's core casino business