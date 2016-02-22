UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Sun International Ltd
* Revenue up 10.3 pct to 5.8 bln rand for 6 mths to Dec. 31
* Appointment of david ramakhathela mokhobo as an executive director to board with effect from 19 february 2016
* Diluted adjusted heps down 19.0% to 332 cents for 6 mths to dec 31
* Interim gross cash dividend of 90 cents per share
* We expect subdued trading in group's core casino business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.