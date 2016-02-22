UPDATE 3-Anglo American sells Eskom-linked coal operations in South Africa
* Eskom likely to negotiate for cut of sale proceeds (Adds potential dispute with Eskom, Anglo and Eskom comment paragraphs 8-9)
Feb 22 Cairn Energy Plc
* pleased to announce acquisition by its wholly owned subsidiary, nautical petroleum limited, of an additional 4.5% interest in kraken development in uk north sea from first oil plc
* bringing cairn's total working interest to 29.5%.
* acquisition of additional interest in kraken development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Eskom likely to negotiate for cut of sale proceeds (Adds potential dispute with Eskom, Anglo and Eskom comment paragraphs 8-9)
WASHINGTON April 10 The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Corp could shave at least 5 percent off the price of stealthy F-35 fighter jets in their upcoming annual purchase contract as the standard version of the plane heads toward a price of below $80 million, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.