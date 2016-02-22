Feb 22 Ericsson :

* Says launches "OTT Cloud Connect" service for mobile operators

* Says partners with Google to bring innovative services to users, Google is one of the first partners to get on-boarded on the OCC platform.

* Ericsson says Open cloud service allows mobile operators across the globe to connect to multiple OTT players

