Feb 22 Catena AB :

* Is building a new logistics building for Boozt Fashion AB in Ängelholm

* Signs via subsidiary, Queenswall AB, a 15-year lease agreement with Boozt Fashion AB

* Annual rent is about 26.1 million Swedish crowns ($3.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4540 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)