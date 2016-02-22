UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank says downgrades, weakening rand pose risk
* Bank says will not intervene directly to support rand (Adds governor's quote, deputy governor quote, details)
Feb 22 Catena AB :
* Is building a new logistics building for Boozt Fashion AB in Ängelholm
* Signs via subsidiary, Queenswall AB, a 15-year lease agreement with Boozt Fashion AB
* Annual rent is about 26.1 million Swedish crowns ($3.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4540 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank says will not intervene directly to support rand (Adds governor's quote, deputy governor quote, details)
* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement