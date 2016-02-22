Feb 22 Efg International

* Asked about 1mdb case, efg international ceo says feels comfortable can deal with legacy legal issues at bsi

* Share purchase agreement with btg contains representations, warranties and indemnities for benefit of efg in relation to known and other risks -cfo presentation

* Efg international cfo says btg stake in efg might increase to 30 percent but this is not base case

* Asked about further acquisitions, efg international ceo says right now we have enough on our hands