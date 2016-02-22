BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
Feb 22 Moens Bank A/S :
* 2015 net interest income 81.5 million Danish crowns ($12.05 million) versus 89.1 million crowns year ago
* 2015 loan losses 9.3 million crowns versus 17.2 million crowns year ago
* 2015 net income 21.0 million crowns versus 20.9 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 core income (result before loan losses, value adjustments and tax) in range of 27 million - 32 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7618 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon: