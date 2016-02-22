Feb 22 Moens Bank A/S :

* 2015 net interest income 81.5 million Danish crowns ($12.05 million) versus 89.1 million crowns year ago

* 2015 loan losses 9.3 million crowns versus 17.2 million crowns year ago

* 2015 net income 21.0 million crowns versus 20.9 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016 core income (result before loan losses, value adjustments and tax) in range of 27 million - 32 million crowns