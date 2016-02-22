Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 22 West International publ AB :
* Receives new orders from some of its major customers
* Orders have initial value exceeding 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,946.44)
* Deliveries will take place in Q2 and Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4765 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order