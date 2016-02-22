Feb 22 Cashbuild Ltd :

* Sees basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted headline EPS, for interim results excluding impact of BEE transaction, to be between 34 pct and 39 pct higher than last year

* Taking into account BEE deal, sees basic, headline, diluted basic & diluted heps, for six months to December 31, to be between 0 pct and 5 pct higher than last year