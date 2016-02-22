UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Cashbuild Ltd :
* Sees basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted headline EPS, for interim results excluding impact of BEE transaction, to be between 34 pct and 39 pct higher than last year
* Taking into account BEE deal, sees basic, headline, diluted basic & diluted heps, for six months to December 31, to be between 0 pct and 5 pct higher than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.