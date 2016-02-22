UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Ge Dimitriou SA :
* Proposes bond loan issuance of 930,000 euros ($1.02 million)
* Decision pending till general meeting on March 15 Source text: bit.ly/1WDu8Nb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.