BRIEF-Organigram enters into LoI to acquire Trauma Healing Centers
Feb 22 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* ViiV completes transaction to acquire BMS assets
* Completion of both transactions follows antitrust approval by relevant regulatory authorities in US, with integration process beginning immediately
* ViiV healthcare acquired late-stage HIV research and development assets from Bristol-Myers Squibb for an initial upfront payment of $317
* GSK's global HIV business ViiV healthcare completes transactions to acquire Bristol-Myers Squibb's research and development HIV assets
* ViiV healthcare also acquired Bristol-Myers Squibb's preclinical and discovery stage HIV research business for an upfront payment of $33 million
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.