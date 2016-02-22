BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company
Feb 22 Turker Proje Gayrimenkul ve Yatirim Gelistirme AS :
* FY 2015 net profit of 3.5 million lira ($1.19 million) versus 5.0 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9442 liras)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.