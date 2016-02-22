Feb 22 Amer Sports Oyj :

* Says has acquired ENVE Composites LLC, based in Utah, USA

* Acquisition price is $50 million in an all-cash transaction

* Says acquisition will have no material impact on Amer Sports' 2016 financial results

* Expects closing of the acquisition to take place in Q1 2016

* ENVE is a brand in carbon wheels, components, and accessories for road and mountain biking