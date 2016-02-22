UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Says has acquired ENVE Composites LLC, based in Utah, USA
* Acquisition price is $50 million in an all-cash transaction
* Says acquisition will have no material impact on Amer Sports' 2016 financial results
* Expects closing of the acquisition to take place in Q1 2016
* ENVE is a brand in carbon wheels, components, and accessories for road and mountain biking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.