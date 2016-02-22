BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Idealist REIT :
* FY 2015 net profit of 516,505 lira ($175,622.24) versus loss of 314,050 lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 1.5 million lira versus 0 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9410 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.