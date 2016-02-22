BRIEF-Winning Health Technology Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 15 pct to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 25.5 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan
Feb 22 Alk Abello A/S :
* Alk's CEO Jens Bager steps down
* Search for a new CEO will be initiated immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 25.5 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.