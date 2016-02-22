UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Shareholder Cengiz Okullu sells 15 million shares in Tukas Gida at 1.63 lira per share
* Shareholder Cengiz Okullu share in Tukas decreases to 38.5 percent from 44 percent
* Shareholder Cem Okullu sells 15 million shares in Tukas Gida at 1.63 lira per share
* Shareholder Cem Okullu share in Tukas decreases to 38.5 percent from 44 percent
* Okullu Gida increases stake in Tukas Gida to 11 percent
Source text for Eikon:,, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.