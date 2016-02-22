BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Bank Of Kigali Limited :
* Q4 profit before tax $7.6 million versus $7.2 million last year
* Q4 net interest income $17.0 million versus $14.9 million last year Further company coverage:
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.