Feb 22 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition not proceeding

* Fairvest was unable to conclude an adjustment with Vilhas Property CC

* Matters subsequently identified by Fairvest during due diligence investigation necessitated an adjustment to terms of acquisition

* Condition precedent to acquisition announcement has therefore not been fulfilled

* Accordingly, Fairvest will not be proceeding with acquisition