UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Thule :
* Nordic Capital says has hired Goldman Sachs, Nordea to evaluate a placing of 15 mln shares
* Nordic owns 29.3 mln shares in Thule, around 29 pct of total number of Thule shares
* Sale will be through accelerated book-building to Swedish and international institutional investors
* Thule closed at 110 SEK/shr on Monday, down 1.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.