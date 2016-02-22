BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company
Feb 22 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Q4 revenue 5.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros ($2.42 million) year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.0 million euros versus 24.3 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.