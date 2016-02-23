Feb 23 Implenia AG :
* In 2015 generated consolidated revenue of 3288 million Swiss francs ($3.30 billion), which
is 368.4 million francs more than in 2014
* FY EBITDA rose by 6.7 pct during period under review to 161.4 million francs
* FY consolidated profit excluding PPA reached 67.8 million francs, after 73.0 million
francs in 2014
* Communicated EBIT target of 140 million - 150 million francs for 2016/2017 period remains
valid
* AGM to approve distribution of ordinary dividend of 1.80 francs per, and anniversary
dividend of 0.10 franc per share to celebrate ten years of Implenia
($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs)
