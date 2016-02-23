Feb 23 Also Holding AG :

* In fiscal year 2015, net sales of the Also Group climbed by 7.7 percent year-on-year to 7.8 billion euros and profit before taxes (EBT) was up 10.9 percent at 90.8 million euros ($100.19 million) Source text: bit.ly/21mOCNv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)