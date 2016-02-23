Feb 23 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* 8 pct higher dividend per share of 3.35 Swiss francs
proposed
* FY net interest income, which accounts for 78 pct of net
revenues, was up 0.9 million Swiss francs to 301.9 million Swiss
francs ($303.11 million)
* Is expecting reported earnings per share of between 4.80
and 5.1010 francs for FY 2016
* FY 4pct increase in consolidated net income to 145.0
million francs or 5.04 francs per share
* FY net revenues increased by 2pct to 388.7 million
francs compared to 379.4 million francs in 2014
* 2016 loan loss provisions are expected to be in line with
prior years' performance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)