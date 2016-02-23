(Repeats without changes to text)

Feb 23 Scandic Hotels Group AB

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to SEK 331.6 million (290.4), corresponding to a margin of 10.7 percent (9.5)

* Says in accordance with what was communicated earlier in company's prospectus, no dividend is proposed for financial year 2015

* Says "we believe that market conditions in the hotel industry will remain favorable in 2016"