Feb 23 Docdata NV :

* FY net profit amounts to 129.4 million euro (EPS of 18.49 euro)

* FY operating profit before financing result (EBIT) amounts to loss of 7.2 million euro ($7.95 million) 

* Says will most probably propose to distribute final dividend to all shareholders of ordinary shares

