Feb 23 Marimekko Oyj :

* Board of Directors decided to revise Marimekko Corporation's governance model

* Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko will incorporate the duties of both the President and the CEO

* Former CEO Mika Ihamuotila will continue to be employed by company pursuant to his full-time executive service agreement

* Changes will take effect after annual general meeting of April 11, 2016