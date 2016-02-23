Feb 23 Gigaset AG :

* FY operating income before depreciation and amortization, special effects and expenses for restructuring will be between 10 million euros and 13 million euros

* Decided today not to carry net proceeds of 20.6 million euros from sale of trademarks in 2015 annual financial statements

* Expects to post consolidate revenue of 305 million euros ($336 million)for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)