Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 23 Gigaset AG :
* FY operating income before depreciation and amortization, special effects and expenses for restructuring will be between 10 million euros and 13 million euros
* Decided today not to carry net proceeds of 20.6 million euros from sale of trademarks in 2015 annual financial statements
* Expects to post consolidate revenue of 305 million euros ($336 million)for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order