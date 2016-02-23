Feb 23 Avenir Telecom SA :

* H1 revenue 52.8 million euros ($58.10 million) versus 93.1 million euros a year ago 

* H1 net loss 12.1 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Requested that trading in its shares resume from Feb. 24

* Was informed on Feb. 19 that CIG Holding, in which it holds 44.8 pct stake, entered a rescue procedure on Feb. 18 after declaring itself insolvent on Feb. 12

* Does not hold information at this time allowing it to quantify the potential financial impact of the CIG Holding situation