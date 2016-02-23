UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Avenir Telecom SA :
* H1 revenue 52.8 million euros ($58.10 million) versus 93.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 12.1 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago
* Requested that trading in its shares resume from Feb. 24
* Was informed on Feb. 19 that CIG Holding, in which it holds 44.8 pct stake, entered a rescue procedure on Feb. 18 after declaring itself insolvent on Feb. 12
* Does not hold information at this time allowing it to quantify the potential financial impact of the CIG Holding situation Source text : bit.ly/1L8cWi6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.