Feb 23 TC Unterhaltungselektronik AG :

* Seizure of assets of the company and its directors ordered

* Seizure can be carried out up to the amount of 924,107 euros ($1.02 million)

* Application for insolvency possible, being examined

* Says fully objects to tax office's claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)