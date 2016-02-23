UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Biogaia Ab
* Swedish pension fund Fjarde AP-fonden increases stake to 5.44 percent of shares, 3.93 percent of votes - FSA filing
* Holds 943,881 Biogaia shares, up from 863,881 shares Source text for Eikon, in Swedish: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.