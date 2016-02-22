Feb 22 Onxeo SA :

* Enters into collaboration with Centro de Investigación Médica Aplicada of the University of Navarra in Spain to further evaluate the interest of combining Onxeo's two orphan oncology compounds, Livatag and Beleodaq, with immuno-oncology agents in various tumor types, as a second step of its current preclinical development program