BRIEF-Winning Health Technology Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 15 pct to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 25.5 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan
Feb 22 Onxeo SA :
* Enters into collaboration with Centro de Investigación Médica Aplicada of the University of Navarra in Spain to further evaluate the interest of combining Onxeo's two orphan oncology compounds, Livatag and Beleodaq, with immuno-oncology agents in various tumor types, as a second step of its current preclinical development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.