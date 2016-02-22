Feb 22 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA :

* Announces first patients enrolled and dosed in the pivotal trial of Phase 3 of the immunotherapy Tedopi for advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Says trial is evaluating benefits of Tedopi for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in HLA-A2 positive patients