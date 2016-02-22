Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 22 Hitechpros SA :
* FY revenue 16.7 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 2.1 million euros versus 1.6 million euro a year ago
* FY net income 1.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.75 euros per share Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order