Feb 23 Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Recorded revenue and other income of 104.5 Norwegian crowns ($12.13) million in Q4

* Reported EBITDA was 16.1 million crowns, while underlying EBITDA adjusted for one-off items was 7.4 million crowns

* Will recommend dividend of 10.5 million crowns, equal to 0.60 crowns per share