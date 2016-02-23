Feb 23 Aker Q4 Pretax Result Nok
* Aker propeses dividend of nok 10 per share
* Q4 net asset value nok 20.9 billion (nok 18.9 billion in
Q3)
* today's announced divestment of real estate properties
and dividend payments from ocean yield, havfisk, philly shipyard
and american shipping company will ensure that aker maintains a
healthy liquidity position
* entered into an agreement for a new nok 1.0 billion
revolving credit facility in february 2016, which further buoys
the financial liquidity
* Q4 pretax result -1.68 billion (nok -1.48 billion in q4
2014)
