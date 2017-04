Feb 23 Medigene AG :

* Strengthens its DC platform with patent for treatment of stem cell or bone-marrow transplanted patients

* Announces grant of U.S. patent 9,238,063 by U.S. patent office (USPTO) covering semi-allogeneic anti-tumour vaccines with HLA haplo-identical antigen presenting cells (APCS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)