Feb 23 Deutsche Boerse AG

* Potential merger of equals between Deutsche Börse AG ('Deutsche Börse') and London Stock Exchange Group Plc ('LSE')

* potential merger would be structured as an all-share merger of equals under a new holding company

* Deutsche Börse shareholders would receive one new share in exchange for each Deutsche Börse share, LSE shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.4421 new shares in exchange for each LSE share