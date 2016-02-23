Feb 23 Mustek Ltd

* Gross profit percentage was marginally down from 14.5 pct, to 14.4 pct, but well up from 13.2 pct reported for year ending 30 June 2015

* No interim dividend will be paid

* Revenue from continuing operations grew by 10.1 pct to r2.468 billion (31 December 2014: r2.241 billion)

* Headline earnings is 3 pct lower at 51.67 cents per share (31 December 2014: 53.26 cents per share) and basic earnings is 3.3 pct lower at 51.31 cents per share (31 December 2014: 53.05 cents per share)