Feb 23 Worldline SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion)
versus 1.18 billion euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 103.4 million euros versus
100.4 million euros a year ago
* Not to distribute any dividend on 2015 results
* Group has ambition to generate free cash flow of between
135-140 million euros for 2016
* Expects to achieve 2016 organic growth of its revenue, at
constant scope and exchange rates, of circa +3 pct
* Group has 2016 objective to increase OMDA margin by circa
+80 basis points compared to 2015
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
