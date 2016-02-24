UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes spelling in headline)
Feb 24 Bakkafrost
* Bakkafrost q4 operational ebit dkk 257 million vs dkk 227 million for Q4 2014 (Reuters poll dkk 255 million)
* Bakkafrost proposes dividend of dkk 8.25 for 2015 (Reuters poll dkk 7.73)
* Says expects to harvest 48,000 tonnes in 2016 versus q3 estimate 48,000 (Reuters poll 47,800)
* Says outlook for the fish farming segment is good
* Says forecast for smolt release in 2016 is 10.4 million pieces
* Says the estimates for harvesting volumes and smolt releases is as always dependent on the biological situation
* Says the biological situation is good, and the price outlook in the market place is good
* Says Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2016 is expected to be at 80,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.