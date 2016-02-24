Feb 24 Delta Lloyd NV :
* FY gross written premiums (GWP) in general insurance was
up 3 pct to 1,353 million euros, combined ratio (COR) better
than target at 96.2 pct(2014: 94.5 pct)
* Solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio: 131 pct;
material uncertainties addressed including LAC DT (subject to
rights issue)
* Leon van Riet will succeed Onno Verstegen, who resigned
as member of executive board on Feb. 1
* FY positive IFRS net result 128 million euros (2014:361
million euros)
* Delta Lloyd's supervisory board announced planned
appointment of Leon van Riet to executive board
* Capital plan update: rights issue of 650 million euros
