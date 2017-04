Feb 24 Delta Lloyd Nv :

* is seeking to raise eur 650 million through underwritten rights issue previously announced on 30 November 2015

* rights issue will position Delta Lloyd's solvency ii standard formula (sf) ratio within its target range of 140-180%

* expect to pay a targeted cash dividend of eur 130 million for 2016

* rights issue of eur 650 million to deliver c. 25%-point addition to solvency ratio (sf)

* rights issue of eur 650 million to deliver c. 25%-point addition to solvency ratio (sf)