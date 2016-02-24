Feb 24 Bittium Oyj :

* Received a purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces

* Value of received purchase order is 2.8 million euros

* Work package that was ordered now will be delivered to Finnish Defence Forces during year 2016

* Work package that was ordered now will be delivered to Finnish Defence Forces during year 2016

* Order has no effect on Bittium's financial outlook for year 2016