UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Zumtobel Group Ag
* Panasonic Corporation, Japan, Panasonic Lighting Europe GmbH, Germany and Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, a leading manufacturer of lighting components and part of the Zumtobel Group of Austria, today announced that they have entered into a patent license agreement
* Parties grant each other a license to use certain patents in field of lighting electronics, mainly in field of control and operation of LED light sources
* This agreement will help parties to accelerate their research and development activities for creating new innovation and to push further growth of LED lighting market
* Specific terms of settlement will remain confidential Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.