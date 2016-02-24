BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Uk Public Accounts Committee
* UK Public Accounts Committee - sum paid by Google on tax settlement "seems disproportionately small when compared with size of Google's business in UK"
* Expects HMRC to "monitor outcome of other tax authorities' investigations into Google, and re-open settlement with google if relevant new evidence becomes available"
* "Concerned that HMRC appears to have settled for less corporation tax from Google than other countries are willing to accept" Link to source: [bit.ly/24oOyis]
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July