Feb 24 Wallenstam AB

* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share (1.13), which is equivalent to an increase of 33 percent.

* Q4 income from property management amounted to SEK 160 million (129), an increase of 24 percent.

* Q4 rental income amounted to SEK 390 million (380)