Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Crimson Tide Plc
* Has confirmed reduction of capital of company at a hearing earlier today and court order and statement of capital have been delivered to and registered by companies house
* Nominal value of each ordinary share in company reduced from one penny to 0.1 pence per share and company's deferred shares of 19 pence each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order