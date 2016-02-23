Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 23 Epsilon Net SA :
* Completes establishment of IT service subsidiary named EPSILON HR with share capital of 24,000 euros($26,445.60)
* To hold 35 percent in the new unit Source text: bit.ly/24nsZPt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order