Feb 24 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* Increase in revenue of 25 pct to 12.9 billion rand for half year ended Nov.30

* Decline in losses incurred by Blue Label Mexico expected to continue in line with its roll-out of prepaid starter packs

* Iincrease in headline earnings per share of 25% to 53.26 cents for half year ended Nov.30

* increase in gross profit of 17% to r919 million for half year ended Nov.30