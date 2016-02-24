Feb 24 UBM Development AG :
* Consolidated production output was substantially
increased and stood, in 2015, at around 590 million euros ($650
million)(+72.2 pct yoy)
* Is considering to propose a total dividend of 1.60 euros
per share (basic div of 1.00 euros per share plus special div of
60 Cents per share)
* On basis of preliminary figures UBM Development can
achieve in 2015 a significantly better consolidated result than
in 2014
* FY EBT reached a new record high of approximately 50
million euros (+98.4 pct)
* Expects to maintain high level of production output and
result for this fiscal year
