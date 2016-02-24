Feb 24 Asetek A/S :

* Q4 revenue $12.5 million versus $4.6 million year ago

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA profit $2.6 million versus loss $2.8 million year ago

* FY EBITDA $67,000 versus loss $7.7 million year ago

* Desktop business is expected to grow modestly in 2016 from a record level in 2015

* Anticipates significant revenue growth in data center segment in 2016 compared with 2015

* Revenue and operating results are expected to fluctuate